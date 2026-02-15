Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 106,352 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 153,820 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,183,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,183,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $888,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 986.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,697,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,144. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0774 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.