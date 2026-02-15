Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,762 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 2,955 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ainos Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIMDW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518. Ainos has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

