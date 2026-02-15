Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Stock Position Lessened by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for approximately 2.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $43,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 88.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $16,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,096,094.80. This represents a 28.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post?acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end?of?life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

