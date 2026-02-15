Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 34,899 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises about 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $24,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 24,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.86%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

