Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Rises By 38.3%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 982,536 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 710,260 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,889.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,889.5 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Shares of GCHEF opened at $6.90 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) is a Mexico?based retail company that operates a network of supermarkets and department stores. The company’s core business centers on the sale of groceries, household items, apparel and general merchandise to both urban and suburban customers. Through its primary Chedraui banner, it offers a range of private-label and national brands, including fresh produce, meat and bakery products, as well as electronics and home furnishings.

In addition to its operations in Mexico, Grupo Comercial Chedraui has pursued a strategic presence in the United States under the El Super and Fiesta banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.