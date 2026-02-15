TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $36,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ITT by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135,768 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $140,815,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 786,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,376,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ITT by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,031,000 after buying an additional 43,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Up 2.2%

ITT opened at $203.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.45. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price objective on ITT in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.