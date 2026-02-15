Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 347 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 461 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,389 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,389 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSL. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSL stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.96 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States consumer staples companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.