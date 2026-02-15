AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Short Interest Up 48.5% in January

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 105,175 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 70,847 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,899,000.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PPI traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,134. The company has a market cap of $100.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services. PPI was launched on Dec 30, 2021 and is issued by AXS Investments.

