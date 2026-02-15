Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 902 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the January 15th total of 493 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,404 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,404 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RAND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.20. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rand Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rand Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Rand Capital worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing financing solutions to growing businesses. Established in 1999 and headquartered near Buffalo, New York, Rand Capital seeks to partner with small to mid-size companies across a variety of industries. By leveraging its balance sheet, the firm aims to deliver flexible debt and equity investments designed to support expansion, acquisitions, working capital needs and other strategic initiatives.

The company’s financing activities span senior secured loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and royalty or revenue-based financing.

See Also

