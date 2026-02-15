B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,288 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 10,773 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ RILYL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 3,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: RILYL) is a diversified financial services firm that delivers a broad spectrum of advisory, asset management, and capital markets solutions. The company’s capital markets segment provides investment banking, institutional brokerage, equity research, and financing services, helping corporate and institutional clients execute public and private transactions. Its wealth management business offers customized financial planning, portfolio management, retirement strategies, and estate planning for high-net-worth individuals and families.

