Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.42 and traded as low as GBX 465. Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 478.40, with a volume of 323,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 719 to GBX 724 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 459 price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Molten Ventures presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 587.67.

Molten Ventures Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 496.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 434.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 197.67. The company has a market capitalization of £829.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 42 earnings per share for the quarter. Molten Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 369.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molten Ventures Plc will post 36.9209809 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molten Ventures

In other news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 226,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 458, for a total transaction of £1,036,843.30. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.

Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

