State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 68,713 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $144,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $50,613,053.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $97,082.08. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $131.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

