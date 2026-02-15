Short Interest in Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Drops By 38.7%

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 1,795 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JMPLY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock remained flat at $62.82 during trading hours on Friday. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $65.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 394.0%.

Johnson Matthey plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company with a history dating back to 1817. As a public limited company headquartered in London, it has built a global reputation for expertise in platinum group metals (PGMs) and advanced catalytic materials. The company has evolved from its origins in precious metals refining into diversified segments focused on environmental and energy solutions.

The company’s principal business activities encompass the development and manufacture of emission control catalysts for the automotive and industrial sectors, alongside process technologies for chemical production and refining.

