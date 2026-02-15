Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,984 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 23,794 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $2.10 on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, commonly known as Heidelberg, is a German precision mechanical engineering company headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. Tracing its roots back to the mid-19th century, the company has grown into a leading global manufacturer of printing presses and related technologies. Its core offerings include sheetfed offset presses—most notably the Speedmaster series—digital printing systems under the Primefire brand, finishing equipment and a comprehensive range of consumables such as inks, blankets and chemicals.

In addition to hardware, Heidelberg provides a suite of software and services designed to streamline print shop operations.

