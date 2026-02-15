Zigup (LON:ZIG) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 397.50 and last traded at GBX 397. 400,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,453,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zigup from GBX 500 to GBX 525 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zigup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 525.

The company has a market cap of £903.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.88.

Zigup (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 27.60 EPS for the quarter. Zigup had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zigup Plc will post 52.8985507 EPS for the current year.

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

The mobility landscape is changing, becoming ever more connected and ZIGUP uses its knowledge and expertise to guide customers through the transformation, whether that is more digitally connected solutions or supporting the transition to lower carbon mobility through providing EVs, charging solutions and consultancy.

The Company’s core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, smarter – through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur.

