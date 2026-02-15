Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLEU) Stock Price Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLEU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

About Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker POLEU. The firm was formed with the purpose of identifying and consummating a business combination with one or more operating businesses, primarily within the automotive, mobility, motorsports and related technology sectors. As a blank-check company, Andretti Acquisition Corp. II seeks to leverage public market capital to partner with growth-oriented enterprises that can benefit from the Andretti Global brand and expertise in performance engineering and racing innovation.

The SPAC is sponsored by Andretti Global, the parent company of the Andretti racing organization founded by three-time IndyCar champion Mario Andretti and now led by his son, Michael Andretti, who serves as Executive Chairman.

