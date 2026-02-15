Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. 4,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 13,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.