Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) Trading Up 15.5% – Here’s What Happened

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 399,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 126,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Entero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Institutional Trading of Entero Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entero Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of Entero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entero Therapeutics Company Profile

Entero Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: ENTO) is a clinical?stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company leverages targeted delivery technologies designed to localize therapeutic molecules directly to affected regions of the GI tract, aiming to enhance efficacy while minimizing systemic exposure. Entero’s research and development efforts focus on addressing chronic conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including malabsorption syndromes and motility?related GI diseases.

Entero’s pipeline features multiple lead candidates in varying stages of clinical development.

