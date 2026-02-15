Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 114.5% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Warner Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 202,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $262.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $271.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

