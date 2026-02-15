2,655 Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME Purchased by Uhlmann Price Securities LLC

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Caldwell Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting CME Group
Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CME raised shareholder payouts — the board declared a Q1 quarterly dividend of $1.30 (up from $1.25) and an annual variable dividend of $6.15 based on 2025 results (total ? $2.2B), both payable March 26; that boosts cash return to investors. CME Group Declares Annual Variable Dividend and Q1 2026 Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lift — Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its CME price target to $333 from $300 (still a “neutral” rating), implying roughly 9.7% upside versus recent levels, which can support buying interest. Rothschild & Co Redburn Adjusts Price Target on CME Group to $333 From $300, Maintains Neutral Rating
- Positive Sentiment: New product rollout and execution — CME reported first trades in new Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar crypto futures and is actively exploring a rare-earths futures contract; these product additions expand fee pools and diversify revenue. CME Group Announces First Trades for New Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar Cryptocurrency Futures CME Weighs Launching First-Ever Rare Earth Futures Contract / Reuters
- Positive Sentiment: Asia expansion — reports say CME plans to list Taiwan and Hong Kong warehouses for aluminium futures in Asia, a move that could deepen regional market presence and increase volumes. Exclusive: CME to list Taiwan, Hong Kong warehouses in Asia aluminium push, sources say
- Neutral Sentiment: CFTC advisory involvement — the CFTC formed an Innovation Advisory Committee that includes a CME executive; this provides regulatory engagement but unclear near-term financial impact. CFTC Forms Innovation Advisory Committee With 35 Crypto and Finance Industry Leaders
- Neutral Sentiment: Board slate announced — CME named director nominees for the annual meeting; routine governance news that is unlikely to move the stock materially. CME Group Inc. Names Slate of Director Nominees
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings commentary — recent analyst-question coverage from the Q4 call provides context for growth drivers but contains no new guidance. 5 Must-Read Analyst Questions From CME Group’s Q4 Earnings Call
- Negative Sentiment: Short-interest reporting is inconsistent — filings flagged a “significant increase” in February short interest but published data show zeros/NaN, creating ambiguity; if short interest is actually rising, that could add downward pressure.
CME Group Stock Up 0.5%
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.
Insider Transactions at CME Group
In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 251 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,737,468.20. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on CME Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.53.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.
The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.
