Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.1% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $187.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $190.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

