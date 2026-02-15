Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1176 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $9.02.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE American: CRF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its initial public offering in 1989, the fund has offered investors exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related securities, leveraging a total-return strategy. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing daily liquidity in a closed-end format.

The fund’s principal investment approach involves allocating assets across convertible securities, high-yield corporate debt, bank loans and common equities.

