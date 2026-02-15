Snider Financial Group Sells 7,340 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Snider Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,367,770,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Walmart by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,902,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,176.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,317,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,384,000 after buying an additional 3,057,612 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $133.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,477,040. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $2,313,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $140 and kept an Outperform stance, citing a solid Q4 outlook — this helped underpin investor optimism. Oppenheimer price target increased

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.74.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

