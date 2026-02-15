State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 18.3% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,436. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $226.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks research raised near? and medium?term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More.

Zacks research raised near? and medium?term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and post?earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic?value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More.

Valuation and post?earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic?value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short?term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More.

Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short?term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near?term insider conviction. Read More.

Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near?term insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More.

CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More.

VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More.

VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: DZ Bank AG flagged TXN with a “strong sell” rating (reported Feb 12), a broker action that can weigh on sentiment and trigger short?term selling by momentum/quant strategies. Read More.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

