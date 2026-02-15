Deere & Company $DE Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $41,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,143,000 after buying an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 84.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,550,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $602.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.27. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $404.42 and a 12-month high of $626.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.01%.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

