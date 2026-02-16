Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $383.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $229,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

