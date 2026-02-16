Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $229,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of America News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and other analysts remain constructive — JPMorgan slightly raised its price target to $61.50 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling analyst conviction and upside relative to the current price. Why Analysts Are Closely Watching Bank of America Corporation (BAC)
- Positive Sentiment: Community development lending: BofA’s Community Development Banking funded $7.4B in 2025 to create 11,000+ affordable housing units — a positive for franchise strength, fee income and ESG credentials. BofA Community Development Banking Delivers $7.4 Billion…
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market signal — BofA research and coverage note U.S. Treasuries (especially 30?year) as the best hedge if the Fed is done cutting, a view that shifts flows toward long-duration assets and can influence bank trading and investment portfolios. This is market commentary rather than a direct company operational change. Bank of America (BAC) Says U.S. Treasuries Are the Best ‘Safe Haven’
- Neutral Sentiment: Stock momentum since earnings has been muted — coverage notes the share price changed little in the month after BofA’s January quarter beat, suggesting investors are weighing earnings versus macro and regulatory headlines. Why Is Bank of America (BAC) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk rising — U.S. regulators appear closer to proposing new “Basel endgame” rules that could tighten how large banks measure risk and potentially raise capital requirements, which would pressure returns on equity and capital allocation. US bank regulators move closer to proposing new ‘Basel’ rules for large banks
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/compliance spotlight — a recent ruling in the Jeffrey Epstein-related trial has refocused attention on BofA’s compliance controls and potential reputational/legal risk, which could add uncertainty to costs or capital planning. Epstein Trial Ruling Puts Bank Of America Compliance And Returns In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Big?holder movement risk — reports suggest Berkshire Hathaway may have trimmed (or could have trimmed) Bank of America holdings in the quarter; large stake changes can create headline-driven volatility even if the long?term thesis remains intact. Berkshire Might Have Sold More Apple, Bank of America Stock in Fourth Quarter
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
