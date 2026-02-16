Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $454.3830 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.67. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

In other news, VP Neena Reddy bought 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,043.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,043.40. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Packer purchased 83,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,800. This trade represents a -200.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 166.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 371.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

