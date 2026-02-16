Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,717 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Astera Labs by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 53,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $129.32 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.83.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $24,927,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,574,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650,077.64. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astera Labs News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. ALAB Stock Dips 31% Post Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. MarketBeat – Northland Estimates

Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Earnings Call Transcript

Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.)

Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.) Negative Sentiment: Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. ALAB Stock Slides

Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces explain the paradox: stellar revenue growth but margin guidance and near-term opex make the print look less clean, prompting profit-taking and volatility. Why Stock Crashed Despite Strong Earnings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALAB. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

