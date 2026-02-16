Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 44,082 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.