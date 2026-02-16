Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.21.

V stock opened at $314.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.73. The firm has a market cap of $570.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

