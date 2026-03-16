Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,326 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 12th total of 43,312 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

BPRN stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Princeton Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $226.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.52.

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Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Princeton Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Princeton Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Princeton Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Princeton Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 584.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Princeton Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Princeton Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of personal and business banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and local enterprises in central and southern New Jersey.

The company’s core offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and refinancing, as well as treasury management solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses.

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