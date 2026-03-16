Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Farallon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,863 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

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Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Alkermes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.798–0.680 EPS. Analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,430.08. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,118.20. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 157,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,794 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alkermes from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

See Also

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