Insider Selling: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) insider John Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.61.

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IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IONQ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $199,753,000. Marex Group plc lifted its stake in IonQ by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IonQ by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 648.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,058 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

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IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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