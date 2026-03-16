Insider Selling: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) insider John Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IonQ Stock Performance
IONQ stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.61.
IonQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IonQ announced a partnership with the University of Cambridge to build a 256?qubit quantum computer, a concrete technical milestone that supports commercialization prospects and product differentiation. IonQ partners with the University of Cambridge for 256-qubit quantum computer
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are highlighting 2026 as a scaling year for quantum computing — Zacks says IonQ is positioned to expand revenues and push new qubit systems, which supports a longer?term growth narrative for the stock. Quantum Computing Set to Scale in 2026: IONQ, QBTS, RGTI’s Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: A MarketWatch/Fool-style roundup names IonQ among top quantum contenders, noting IonQ’s technique gives it an edge on accuracy versus peers — positive for investor perception of competitive moat. 2 Millionaire-Maker Quantum Computing Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged IonQ as a trending/search interest stock, which can increase retail attention and intraday volume but doesn’t guarantee direction. Is Trending Stock IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) a Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Financial roundups (e.g., Yahoo Finance) listed IonQ among stocks making notable moves, indicating increased media visibility and trading activity rather than directional news. Stocks making big moves yesterday: Saia, Oracle, Atlas Energy Solutions, IonQ, and Conagra
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple Zacks pieces note recent share weakness: IonQ has underperformed in the recent tech sell?off, is down materially year?to?date, and experienced notable intraday dips — near?term pressure from macro/tech sentiment and high beta remains a risk. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know IonQ Stock Falls in 2026 Tech Sell-Off: Should You Buy the Dip or Hold?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on IonQ
Institutional Trading of IonQ
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $199,753,000. Marex Group plc lifted its stake in IonQ by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IonQ by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 648.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,058 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.
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