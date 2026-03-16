Fagan Associates Inc. Has $11.78 Million Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF $DGT

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR Global Dow ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter worth about $835,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGT opened at $169.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $180.90.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange. The Index component stocks are chosen by Dow Jones based on the combination of market data and fundamental data, such as float-adjusted market capitalization, sales/revenue and net profit.

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