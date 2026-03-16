Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,319,000 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 173.4% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 326.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Read Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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