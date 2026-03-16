Farallon Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $32,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $29,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in uniQure by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,320,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 1,012,585 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,444,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,422,000 after buying an additional 819,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure
In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,260.04. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $108,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,823.86. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,645. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure
uniQure News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and maintained a $70 price target on QURE, giving some institutional-support context despite lowered estimates. HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/opinion coverage is running — e.g., a Seeking Alpha piece frames uniQure’s situation as complex and worth reading for background, but it does not add new regulatory facts. A Unique Situation For UniQure
- Negative Sentiment: FDA reportedly issued an unprecedented public rebuke alleging uniQure pushed “distorted” or “manipulated” data related to AMT?130; plaintiffs’ firms are citing that as the basis to expand securities investigations — a major regulatory risk for the company’s lead program and valuation. QURE ALERT: FDA Reportedly Accuses uniQure of Pushing “Distorted” and “Manipulated” Data …
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities class actions (class period: Sept. 24–Oct. 31, 2025) and have set an April 13, 2026 lead?plaintiff filing deadline — increasing legal and settlement-tail risk. Representative filings/alerts include Kessler Topaz, Pomerantz and Schall. uniQure N.V. (QURE) Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Kessler Topaz … QURE Investors Have Opportunity to Lead uniQure N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit …
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially cut near? and long?term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2030), reducing future earnings visibility and implying a slower timeline to commercialization/profitability despite the Buy rating. That revision increases downside risk to current valuation. uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) analyst/estimate coverage — MarketBeat
uniQure Price Performance
uniQure stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. uniQure N.V. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $71.50.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,236.00% and a negative return on equity of 174.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
uniQure Profile
uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.
Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.
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