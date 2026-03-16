Farallon Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $32,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $29,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in uniQure by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,320,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after buying an additional 1,012,585 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,444,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,422,000 after buying an additional 819,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,260.04. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $108,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,823.86. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,645. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QURE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on uniQure from $37.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

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uniQure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. uniQure N.V. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,236.00% and a negative return on equity of 174.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

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