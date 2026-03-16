Farallon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Farallon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $72,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Encompass Health Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $100.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.77 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Zacks Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,775. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,096,094.80. This represents a 28.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post?acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end?of?life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

See Also

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