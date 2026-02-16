Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,383 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.2% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.28.

AEP stock opened at $129.94 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $130.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.72%.

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

