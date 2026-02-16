Analysts Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Target Price at $52.88

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.8750.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $52.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 489.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,871,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,825,000 after purchasing an additional 693,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 684,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,423,000 after purchasing an additional 577,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

