Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Invests $879,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 22,603.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 194,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 27,929 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IGM opened at $123.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.40. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

