Short Interest in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Drops By 33.4%

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 214,229 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 321,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,838 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $66.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $67.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 117.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

