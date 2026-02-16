MRA Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,749.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 351.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.62 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

