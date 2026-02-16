Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $663,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $47.94 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.

Trending Headlines about abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:

(Free Report)

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.