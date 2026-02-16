Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $663,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 2.4%
NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $47.94 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.
Trending Headlines about abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. inflation softening provided direct support for gold, reducing real-rate pressures and boosting demand for non?yielding bullion. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Back Above $5000
- Positive Sentiment: Spot gold reclaimed and is testing the $5,000 level, a psychologically important fulcrum that can attract momentum buying and ETF inflows if it holds. Gold reclaims $5,000 as analysts warn volatility is far from over
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysts note higher swing highs and support from key moving averages, implying further upside toward Fibonacci/ABCD targets if momentum continues. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Strength Emerging Above Key Support
- Neutral Sentiment: Large structural/seasonal flows remain mixed: Chinese gold?backed ETF holdings have surged, supporting global demand but also adding speculative dynamics that can amplify swings. How China’s ‘unruly’ speculators might be fueling the frenzy in gold market
- Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental ETF context: SGOL tracks physical gold so its moves mirror spot bullion; it’s trading above the 50? and 200?day averages and near its 12?month high, but intraday volume was below the fund’s average—watch for confirmation on sustained flows.
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility remains elevated—the market has seen sharp intraday sell?offs and rebounds recently, meaning gains can be quickly reversed if risk?on flows or hotter inflation data reappear. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: After 3% Plunge, Can CPI Push XAU Above $5,000?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risk: prospects of a prolonged Fed pause or a stronger dollar could dent gold’s appeal and pressure SGOL if yields firm. Gold Falls on Prospects of Long Fed Pause
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
