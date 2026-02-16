TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 112.8% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $1,777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,580. This represents a 86.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,302 shares of company stock worth $2,924,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ XENE opened at $41.48 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small?molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion?channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion?channel biology and structure?based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

