Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Expands By 35.6%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,324,075 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 6,875,997 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.66. 2,740,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,815. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gold Fields from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 47.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 672.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

