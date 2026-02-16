Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC) Short Interest Update

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 120 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 87 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.92% of Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.73. Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.91.

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (TEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US companies of any size and sector the sub-adviser believes to have growth potential tied to transformative technologies. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. TEC was launched on Apr 16, 2025 and is issued by Harbor.

