Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,150 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 13,555 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 37,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK, formerly Bank of the Ozarks until its rebranding in 2018, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank has expanded through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to serve clients across the Southeast, Southwest and select Northern markets. Its operations include a network of branches and loan production offices in states such as Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Texas and California.

The bank’s core business centers on specialty lending, with a particular focus on commercial real estate financing.

