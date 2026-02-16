Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Short Interest Update

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,348,005 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 2,887,092 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,354,155 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,870,000 after acquiring an additional 937,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $37,642,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 111.2% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 680,199 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $22,746,000 after buying an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,785,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,400,000.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.58. 390,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.12. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.51 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WGO

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.