Short Interest in Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Expands By 34.8%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 71,444 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 52,993 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Primech Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PMEC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. 4,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,384. Primech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Get Primech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Primech in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Primech

(Get Free Report)

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores. The company offers housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.