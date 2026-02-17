Reviewing Decoy Therapeutics (DCOY) and Its Peers

Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 456 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Decoy Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Decoy Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decoy Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 5.48, meaning that their average stock price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Decoy Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decoy Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Decoy Therapeutics N/A -$5.58 million -0.02 Decoy Therapeutics Competitors $432.12 million -$67.78 million -10.65

Profitability

Decoy Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Decoy Therapeutics. Decoy Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Decoy Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decoy Therapeutics N/A -401.05% -155.77% Decoy Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Decoy Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decoy Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Decoy Therapeutics Competitors 4894 9963 15989 376 2.38

Decoy Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 238.39%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 63.62%. Given Decoy Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Decoy Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Decoy Therapeutics competitors beat Decoy Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Decoy Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Decoy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decoy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.